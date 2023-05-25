Menu
Warning on looming logistics staff shortage

Let's get the nation moving. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 25 May 2023
The shortfall of logistics workers is growing and isn’t sustainable in the long run without squeezing the output of other sectors that rely on transport, says a report commissioned by Hanga-Aro-Rau, the Manufacturing, Engineering and Logistics Workforce Development Council. The Deloitte report shows 127,100 people worked in the logistics sectors in 2022, down from 131,700 in 2020, with an exodus of young people pushing up the age profile of the industry. Deloitte estimates the current shortfall is 4,700 workers, and that’s...
NZME saves Property Press
Property

The 45 year-old real estate publication will stay in print.

Daniel Dunkley 5:05pm
Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts profit by a fifth to $426.5m

The multinational transport operator's performance was in line with expectations.

Brent Melville 12:27pm
Markets

Pacific Edge sees revenue climb

Revenue was strong, but the company continues to invest for growth, reporting a $27m loss.

Ella Somers 10:30am
