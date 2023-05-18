Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Wellington to become ‘Science City’ with new research hubs

Wellington to become ‘Science City’ with new research hubs
(Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 18 May 2023
The government wants to bring more collaboration and focus to the research, science and innovation system by building multi-institution research hubs, all based in the capital city.The $450 million initiative will fund the creation of three hubs:Technology and innovation with a focus on advanced manufacturing and materials, energy futures and biotechnology. It will bring together experts from Callaghan Innovation, Victoria University of Wellington (VUW), the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences Limited (GNS) and the Malaghan Institute i...
MediaWorks interim CEO to leave in August, CFO resigns
Media

MediaWorks interim CEO to leave in August, CFO resigns

The radio and out-of-home advertising group has experienced upheaval in recent months.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Policy

Aussie threat to game developers blunted

NZ game developers are getting a 20% rebate, worth up to $3m a year.

Jem Traylen 2:10pm
Aussie threat to game developers blunted
Policy

ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

The regulators' litigation funds were a surprising reprioritisation.

Paul McBeth 2:10pm
ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

More Policy

Aussie threat to game developers blunted
Policy

Aussie threat to game developers blunted

NZ game developers are getting a 20% rebate, worth up to $3m a year.

Jem Traylen 2:10pm
ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned
Policy

ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

The regulators' litigation funds were a surprising reprioritisation.

Paul McBeth 2:10pm
Government pushes back expected surplus
Economy

Government pushes back expected surplus

Cyclone response and more persistent inflation push out the surplus forecast. 

Rebecca Howard 2:00pm
There is no recession in New Zealand
Economy

There is no recession in New Zealand

Planning for today and tomorrow.

Paul McBeth 2:00pm