Why the Infrastructure Commission isn't submitting on RMA reforms

Alan Bollard: working "inside the tent" for now. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
The Infrastructure Commission is choosing not to make public submissions on fundamental planning and environmental law reform, preferring instead to “work inside the tent” on attempts to improve draft legislation that a select committee is currently grappling with.The commission’s chair, Alan Bollard, faced irritable questioning from the National party’s Chris Bishop at a finance and expenditure select committee hearing this morning, after which the MP issued a statement accusing the commission of being “muzzled by...
Offshore sentiment drives local market

Global sharemarkets, including NZ’s, sold off sharply after comments by the Fed.

Graham Skellern 6:37pm
Former NY property developer Colin Rath jailed

The entrepreneur, who owns a North Canterbury vineyard, was sentenced today.

Staff reporters 3:08pm
Tree regs reviewed in wake of cyclone havoc

Feedback is wanted on the rules around cutting trees near electricity lines.

Ian Llewellyn 2:50pm

Ex-NZTA low emissions official to take over MIA reins

Long-serving chief David Crawford will retire in the middle of the year.

Staff reporters 06 Mar 2023
NZ's largest energy company wants out

Austria-based OMV has put up for sale all its Asia Pacific upstream assets.

Ian Llewellyn and Pattrick Smellie 06 Mar 2023
Rob Campbell sacked as EPA chair

He was removed as chair of Te Whatu Ora earlier this week.

Riley Kennedy 02 Mar 2023
Public sector directorships – if not Campbell, then who?

Crown entities are some of our largest businesses – who should be running them?

Jem Traylen 02 Mar 2023