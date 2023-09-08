Menu
Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?

Brian Roche says being a public sector manager is harder than it looks. (Image: NZME)
It’s one of the most powerful offices in the land – some might say even rivalling that of the prime minister – and so far, it has only ever been given to male public servants of European descent.The head of the Public Service Commission is the employer of the 39 chief executives (CEs) in the inner tier of central government and is responsible for leading them in developing the culture and effectiveness of the public service and investigating any concerns raised about their integrity.On paper, they’re appointed by the gov...
Markets

Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade

Chair Michael Stiassny said the company was delighted by the company’s profit growth.

Ella Somers 3:04pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge

The Australians are reportedly hunting for an A$250m (NZ$277.4m) cash injection.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Primary Sector

NZ joint venture invests $4.1m in US startup to reduce farm methane

AgriZeroNZ is searching the world for solutions to reduce emissions on NZ farms.

Staff reporters 11:44am
Policy

National will set consultant spending caps for each agency

National wants CEOs to report their budgets for contractors and consultants by Christmas.

Jem Traylen 06 Sep 2023
Policy

Upton says emissions plan lacked early political leadership

A review of how the government’s first emissions reduction plan was drawn up showed it needed clearer direction from political leaders from the start of the process.Simon Upton, the parliamentary commissioner for the environment, said putting together an emissions reduction plan...

Staff reporters 06 Sep 2023
Policy

Third carbon auction this year fails to clear

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Sep 2023
Policy

Business of Government: budget cuts, HUD gets the tick, and more...

Our weekly round-up of public service news.

Jem Traylen 06 Sep 2023