Those who didn’t earn an income last year, including many tertiary students, will not be among those receiving the cost of living payment on Monday.

Student unions say the policy is deeply discriminatory and a symptom of a student support system that is fundamentally broken.

Government ministers have repeatedly said the payments are to help those on low and middle incomes who do not already receive the winter energy payments that beneficiaries and superannuitants get.

Eligibility is based on individuals earning $70,000 or less in the last tax year and does not put a cap on partner income.

Officials advised the government the payments were a “poor mechanism” and estimated 31% of recipients would have family incomes over $100,000.

The estimated 2.1 million who are eligible do not need to apply for the payments as the $350 will be paid automatically by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) as long as it has their bank account numbers.

Small catch

But what the government didn’t highlight is people need to have earned at least some taxable income in the past year to qualify.

IRD told BusinessDesk the quickest and simplest way of delivering support to most New Zealanders was to base it on the tax assessments for the March 2022 tax year as it already held most of this information.

People who have not had a tax assessment can still apply for the payment if they have taxable income to declare, but IRD is refusing to pay those on a nil income even if they are willing to fill out the paperwork.

It is this rule which is upsetting some tertiary students, many of whom are not even eligible for a student allowance and have to rely on student loans to cover their living costs.

Because the allowances are taxable, students lucky enough to receive them will also receive the cost of living payments, but there are potentially thousands who will miss out altogether unless they had another source of taxable income.

However, only a minority of full-time students receive a student allowance – 107,000 students received some form of government financial support in the March quarter but of these only 37,000 received an allowance.

The 70,000 ineligible include those whose parents or partners exceed income thresholds, those who have already used up their allowance entitlements, and all students undertaking post-graduate study.

'Life of dignity'

According to official wellbeing statistics, 18.7% of students and trainees report not having enough money to meet everyday needs, which is more than twice the rate of the general population (7.3%).

6.9% also report having a major problem with home heating, compared to 3.8% of the general population.

The recent “People’s inquiry into student wellbeing” led by student unions and the Green party called on the government to restore universal student allowances.

The inquiry highlighted the case of “Steph” who began retraining as a nurse at the age of 39.

Having been a student earlier in her life, Steph’s allowance entitlement ran out in her second year, forcing her to borrow from a capped student loan and also from her elderly parents.

She told the inquiry she has moved into progressively poorer quality housing as flats have been sold and new owners either move in or hike the rent.

“The flat we’re in now is cold and damp. I take immunosuppressive medication for my autoimmune disease, so I'm more at risk of infections … I'm terrified of long covid.”

Many health qualifications, such as nursing and midwifery, have unpaid work placements which leave little time for any paid employment.

Green party spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said the research showed thousands of students were being denied the right to live a life of dignity.

“Political decisions over the last few decades have normalised and entrenched student poverty. This wasn’t an accident. It can be fixed.”

'Unsolvable'

President of the NZ Union of Students Associations (NZUSA), Andrew Lessells, told BusinessDesk it had tried to engage with IRD and the Ministry of Education on solutions that would allow students with no net income to get the payments.

The government told them the issue was fundamentally unsolvable without a complete redesign of how it was distributing the payments.

While he believes the exclusion was unintentional, he said it was extremely frustrating officials left it too late to engage with students.

“If IRD had engaged proactively on the way they were planning to distribute the cost of living payment we likely would have been able to address the issues, but now we have a system that is unintentionally discriminating against thousands of students.

He also said the issue highlighted a deeper problem with student allowances.

“For us, the fact that there are any students with no net income demonstrates that the current allowance system is fundamentally broken and this payment issue is merely a symptom.

“If we had a more universal student allowance, we wouldn’t have people in this situation in the first place.”

The Labour party committed to restoring allowances for post-graduates in its 2017 election campaign but has since ditched the policy.

An IRD spokesperson said the exclusion of some students was not a deliberate decision and also other people who do not have any income in the 2022 tax year were also being excluded including those wholly reliant on borrowing, drawing down savings or living off the incomes of other people in their households.

They said the payment was designed in response to the economic effects being felt by low to middle-income New Zealanders and the government wanted to get support out as quickly as possible.

“People in this income bracket have a wide range of circumstances and trying to cater for all of them would inevitably have meant a scheme of great complexity and administrative burden on recipients.”

“The government's focus was on delivering a quick and simple scheme to provide support for the vast majority. And with no application process, the design of the scheme imposes almost zero administrative burden on the estimated 2.1 million eligible people.”

The spokesperson also said some post-graduate students receive income from scholarships which are often tax-exempt – an advantage not enjoyed by others.