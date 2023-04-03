Access denied: lobbyists lose parliament swipe cards

Chris Hipkins has a lobbying overhaul plan. (Image: Getty)

The government has announced restrictions on lobbyists’ access to parliament as a first step towards regulating the practice.In the wake of the Stuart Nash affair, prime minister Chris Hipkins announced a four-step plan to overhaul lobbying that he said would increase transparency.The first step would be asking the speaker of the house to remove swipe-card access to parliament for business, non-government sector and union representatives. “My view is they should go through the front door like every other New Zealander,” H...