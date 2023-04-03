Menu
Access denied: lobbyists lose parliament swipe cards

Chris Hipkins has a lobbying overhaul plan. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
The government has announced restrictions on lobbyists’ access to parliament as a first step towards regulating the practice.In the wake of the Stuart Nash affair, prime minister Chris Hipkins announced a four-step plan to overhaul lobbying that he said would increase transparency.The first step would be asking the speaker of the house to remove swipe-card access to parliament for business, non-government sector and union representatives. “My view is they should go through the front door like every other New Zealander,” H...
NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions
NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,838.79, down 45.7 points or 0.38%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 4:30pm
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions
Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month

Pushpay takeover vote date announced.

Staff reporters 4:12pm
Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month

The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing
Dileepa Fonseka: The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing

The potential new bridge costs more than some of the world's most expensive bridges – combined.

Dileepa Fonseka 01 Apr 2023
Consensus lacking on Auckland harbour crossing
Consensus lacking on Auckland harbour crossing

National and Labour aren't talking – and the Greens think the options aren't good enough.

Oliver Lewis 31 Mar 2023
Subcontractors law changed to protect their money – Woods
Subcontractors law changed to protect their money – Woods

The government says it has passed legislation to safeguard subcontractors&#39; retention money and ensure strict penalties for companies who fail to meet their obligations to subcontractors. The minister for building and construction, Megan Woods, said on Thursday that the Constr...

Staff reporters 30 Mar 2023
Government announces new waste strategy
Government announces new waste strategy

A new strategy promises standardised recycling for people living in cities by 2027.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Mar 2023