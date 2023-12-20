Menu
Fiji's economic upturn may need more than tourism

A bigger than expected tourism surge has helped Fiji's economy bounce back. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
Fiji’s finance minister Biman Prasad speaks the universal language of all first-term finance ministers: things were bad under the previous government, now they are not.  “Things have gone very well, as far as the economy is concerned. There is a sense of confidence, there is a sense of freedom and, in fact, those two important elements are propelling the economy in a much better way than expected.” But slowing growth is on the horizon, especially with Fiji's tourism industry nearing capacity.  When Prasad sp...
The Quiz

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:00am
No ComCom investigation into gentailer market power

Watchdog says it will work with regulators to address indie retailer complaints instead.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Mike Pero exits real estate to focus on mortgage business

Australian realtor signals "aggressive expansion" into NZ.

Brent Melville 5:00am
More Politics

Winston Peters meets Antarctica NZ leaders, raises Scott Base concerns
Winston Peters meets Antarctica NZ leaders, raises Scott Base concerns

Options for progressing the stalled $503m build have been presented to the ANZ board.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Business of Government: a Christmas wrap
Business of Government: a Christmas wrap

Our weekly roundup of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Hodgson resigns as Callaghan chair
Hodgson resigns as Callaghan chair

Resignation follows damning auditor-general's report. 

Pattrick Smellie 19 Dec 2023
Winston Peters plots a Pacific path
Dileepa Fonseka: Winston Peters plots a Pacific path

Winston Peters makes a historic, but brief, trip to show the Pacific how important it is.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Dec 2023