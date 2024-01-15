Menu
First cabinet meeting no earlier than usual

Christopher Luxon's cabinet will have its first meeting for the new year on Jan 23. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
National party leader Christopher Luxon promised to set a cracking pace at the start of the year but despite the bluster, his cabinet is set to meet at the usual time Labour's did.BusinessDesk understands the cabinet will meet on Jan 23 – the fourth Tuesday of the first month – which is the same pace set in 2018 when the Labour-led government held its first January cabinet meeting on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and also in 2021 when the cabinet met for the first time in the new year on the fourth Wednesday.  And althou...
NZ sharemarket drifts down in holiday mode
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket drifts down in holiday mode

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,772.9, down 85.4 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 15 Jan 2024
Economy

Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates

Is it a sign of things to come in 2024?

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024
Retail

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

The liquidation could be finished up within six months.

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024
More Politics

Auckland light rail cancelled
Infrastructure

Auckland light rail cancelled

More than $228m was spent on light rail before the new government pulled the plug.

Oliver Lewis 14 Jan 2024
A journo's life aboard the government plane
Politics Summer Reads

A journo's life aboard the government plane

Pattrick Smellie looks back on his brushes with the Air Force VIP planes over the years.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Jan 2024
Christchurch housing upzoning hearings adjourned
Policy

Christchurch housing upzoning hearings adjourned

Southern city believes it is a special case. 

Oliver Lewis 09 Jan 2024
Two very real benefits of the consumer data right
Law & Regulation

Ben Moore: Two very real benefits of the consumer data right

Lacking a slick nickname, CDR can fade into the background – here’s why it shouldn’t.

Ben Moore 09 Jan 2024