Government gives clean-car discount an extra $100m

Transport minister Michael Wood has announced changes to the clean-car discount. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 02 May 2023
The government is providing an extra $100 million repayable grant to fund its clean-car discount scheme to continue subsidising low-emissions vehicles. Transport minister Michael Wood made the pre-budget announcement on Tuesday, highlighting the fact the scheme was contributing to levels of electric vehicle (EV) uptake not anticipated until 2027.“With over 100,000 rebates granted since the scheme came into effect in 2021, we currently have one of the fastest uptakes of EVs in the world,” Wood said. “The scheme is suc...
The Quiz Free

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Thinktank's ideas could kill video game industry

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:15am
Finance

Colin Rath's receivers say value of assets 'uncertain'

Rath was jailed last month for filing $1.5 million in fraudulent GST returns.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Policy

The video game industry has hit back at arguments it should not get tax rebates.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Politics

The prime minister is promising a "no frills budget". 

Dileepa Fonseka 27 Apr 2023
Primary Sector

Hold off on the red tape cliches, please.

Jem Traylen 25 Apr 2023
Economy

A society and an economy that doesn't grow isn't something you should wish for.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Apr 2023