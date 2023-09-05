Menu
National to review Science City proposal

National's science, innovation and technology spokesperson, Judith Collins, says the party would review the science city proposal before making commitments. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
The National party's science spokeswoman, Judith Collins, says that a National government would need to review a $451 million proposal to co-locate researchers in three Wellington hubs.The government allocated $400m in capital funding and $51m in operating funding in the 2023 budget for the Wellington Science City proposal.The proposal aims to improve the scientific research system by increasing collaboration and includes creating three dedicated research hubs.When the funding was announced in May, research, science and innovation mini...
