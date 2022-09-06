See full details
NZ whistleblower's long battle for UNDP justice

Jacques Steenkamp

Tue, 06 Sep 2022

NZ whistleblower's long battle for UNDP justice
John O'Brien has vowed to continue his fight against corruption within the UN. (Image: Supplied)
He's frustrated, tired, yet somehow still determined to fight for justice.John O’Brien, the son of a former and highly respected New Zealand ambassador to the United Nations, has spent the past five years trying to expose corruption and fraud within the UN Development Programme (UNDP), where he worked as a technical adviser on climate change mitigation.To add injury to insult, the NZ citizen and former employee-turned-whistleblower ended up being fired from his coveted job at the UNDP in April this year "after more than four year...

