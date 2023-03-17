Menu
Retiring MP Todd Muller steps down from spokesperson roles as part of mini-reshuffle

Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Retiring MP Todd Muller is relinquishing his agriculture and climate change roles as part of a mini reshuffle of the National party's spokesperson roles.National leader Christopher Luxon announced that Rotorua MP Todd MClay would be the new spokesperson for agriculture, bringing the agriculture and trade portfolios under one person. McClay will relinquish his tourism spokesperson role to Southland MP Joseph Mooney. North Shore MP Simon Watts is picking up climate change on top of existing roles as local government, regional govern...
