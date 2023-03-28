Menu
Three strikes and Nash is out

Former minister Stuart Nash. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
Cabinet minister Stuart Nash has been stripped of all ministerial portfolios after another breach of cabinet rules.Nash had already been stripped of his police portfolio after it was revealed he had approached the police commissioner urging a case be appealed and also acted inappropriately in an immigration case.His fall from office follows Stuff's reporting that he emailed business figures detailing disagreements around the cabinet table over a decision he disagreed with.Prime minister Chris Hipkins said it was a clear breach of confidenti...
Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management
Finance

New Zealand is likely to have a “job-rich recession”. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Company directors can't ignore environmental risks – Chapman Tripp

A legal opinion from Chapman Tripp says directors have a legal obligation to consider the risks from nature to their businesses.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Infrastructure

Union warns against Ports of Auckland review

Auckland council is gauging interest in an operating company/property company model with land-release timeframes.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
More Politics

Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept
Politics

The former head of the Security Intelligence Service is temporarily heading the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
There’s nothing basic about the ‘basics’ of education
Policy Analysis

National's new education policy identifies an issue but fails to address it.

Ben Moore 27 Mar 2023
Education assumes its rightful place
Opinion

A 'back to basics' curriculum can get pretty basic, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be debated.

Dileepa Fonseka 25 Mar 2023
New Zealand First will make NZ 'the envy of the world' – Winston Peters
Politics

"Too much of our country is in a right mess," Peters told the overflowing crowd at NZ First's state of the union address.

Ella Somers 24 Mar 2023