See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Primary Sector

A2 lifts annual net profit 52% in 'challenging' market conditions

Jenny Ruth

Jenny Ruth
Mon, 29 Aug 2022

A2 lifts annual net profit 52% in 'challenging' market conditions
Chief executive David Bortolussi expects high single-digit sales growth in 2023. (Image: A2 Milk)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 29 Aug 2022
RELATED
A2 Milk said its steps to address excess infant formula inventory helped lift annual net profit 52% despite “challenging” market conditions and that it will buy back up to $150 million of its own shares.The infant formula company said net profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended June 30 rose to $122.6m from $80.7m the previous year.A2 shares jumped as much as 43 cents, or 7.9%, to $5.90 in morning trading and were recently quoted at $5.89.The company had net cash of $816.5m at June 30 and said that it continues to put...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Retail FREE
Sparkle in Michael Hill's eye as shares jump 10%
Ella Somers | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Michael Hill shares jumped more than 10% in early morning trading after the jeweller announced a positive full-year profit.

Finance
Restaurant Brands' margins shrink as inflation bites
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Despite challenges, the company reported a net profit of $15.3m for the six months to June 30.

Listed Companies
Profit up 29% as Bremworth starts telling a better yarn
Brent Melville | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

The listed carpet and rug company seems to have stabilised the ship after the sale and leaseback of its Auckland property

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.