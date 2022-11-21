Menu
Primary Sector

A2 Milk looks to be mulling China manufacturing

Chair David Hearn is stepping down after nine years in the role.
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 21 Nov 2022
Could manufacturing in China be on the cards for A2 Milk? Outgoing chair David Hearn doesn't rule it out. “There is no doubt that one of the considerations is some form of capacity of some sort in China, but it’s not a decision we have made,” he told BusinessDesk after the company's annual meeting.  He pointed out that Feihe, the No 1 domestic brand in China, can make infant formula and be in market in two weeks. A2 Milk faces a completely different scenario.  “If we make it in [NZ dairy proce...
