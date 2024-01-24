Menu
Another big South Island gold mine moves ahead

A historical image of gold mining at Waiutu, near the site of the new Reefton mine. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
A second new South Island gold mine development has been all but confirmed near Reefton, at the Snowy River Project owned by Australian-registered Federation Mining.The company is exercising its option to purchase the development rights to Snowy River, previously known as the Blackwater mine, for US$30 million (NZ$49.4m) from Australian securities exchange-listed gold miner OceanaGold.It will use proceeds of an asset sale last year to fund that option and is in advanced discussions to raise an additional $100m to develop a gold mine for which i...
Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter
Economy

Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 11:14am
Technology

NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

The Te Waipounamu cable will be commissioned by Rémi Galasso’s Intelia.

Ben Moore 11:05am
NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable
Technology

From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

In four years Marama Labs has gone from university spin-out to a global footprint.

Greg Hurrell 11:04am
From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

More Primary Sector

BNZ appoints receivers to farming operation
Finance

BNZ appoints receivers to farming operation

Dairy operation falls foul of scheme introduced by the former Labour government.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson stepping down
Primary Sector

Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson stepping down

Mathieson has been with Zespri for 21 years, including seven years as CEO.

Rebecca Howard 23 Jan 2024
Jarden lifts NZ Rural Land target price after new Aussie fund deal
Primary Sector

Jarden lifts NZ Rural Land target price after new Aussie fund deal

Another capital raise on the cards?

Riley Kennedy 23 Jan 2024
New chair for Silver Fern Farms
Primary Sector

New chair for Silver Fern Farms

Nominations are now open for farmer-elected positions. 

Victoria Young 22 Jan 2024