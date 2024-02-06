Menu
Primary Sector

'Blue-sky' oyster vaccine has global potential say scientists

'Blue-sky' oyster vaccine has global potential say scientists
The Pacific oyster industry has struggled with a deadly virus since 2010. (Image: Moana NZ)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 06 Feb 2024
The newest research into fighting a virus that devastated New Zealand’s multimillion-dollar Pacific oyster industry has global commercial potential despite its novel and “blue-sky nature”, scientists say.Nelson's independent Cawthron Institute has been granted $1 million over three years from the Endeavour Fund to develop a practical vaccine for Pacific oyster mortality syndrome (Poms), a goal previously thought impossible for shellfish.The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) administers the fund.The gra...
