Buttergate rolls on, Westland gets a one-week extension

The two contentious butter packages side-by-side. (Image: Ornua)

Westland Dairy Company has been granted a one-week extension to respond to Ireland’s Ornua Co-operative and its subsidiary, Ornua Foods North America's, trademark infringement charges. A hearing on a preliminary injunction has also been pushed back, according to documents from the district court for the northern district of California. According to Ornua, Westland’s packaging for its Westgold Butter is “confusingly similar” to the packaging it uses for its Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter.Westland claims, howeve...