Primary Sector

BX Foods now expects to file accounts by end of this month

BX Foods' plant in Oamaru when it was owned by Lean Meats. (Image: Google Maps)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
BX Foods has asked for “a few weeks more” to be able to file its audited financial accounts, its lawyer says.The Chinese-owned, North Otago-based company operates a freezing works outside Oamaru and its reporting entity, New Zealand Binxi (Oamaru) Foods, is now more than eight months late in filing its accounts for the 12 months to December 2022.Under the Financial Reporting Act 2013, the company is deemed a large reporting entity, so it must file its statements five months post balance date.In BX Foods’ case, they were d...
Law & Regulation

Activist Mike Smith wants to force seven companies to speed up emissions reductions.

Greg Hurrell 3:10pm
Supreme court lets climate case against seven corporates go ahead

Activist Mike Smith wants to force the companies to speed up emissions reductions.

Greg Hurrell 11:35am
Economy

Unemployment rises to 4% as wage growth continues

The rise was below what economists and the Reserve Bank of NZ had expected.

Gregor Thompson 11:28am
