Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Cashed-up farmers balance spending and debt repayment as confidence returns

Cashed-up farmers balance spending and debt repayment as confidence returns
Fieldays ran from Wednesday to Saturday last week. (Image: NZME/Mike Scott)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 16 Jun 2025
Farmers are either holding on to cash or repaying debt as they benefit from increased farmgate returns, ASB Bank’s head of rural says.The bank is the fourth largest lender to the rural sector among the major banks, according to Reserve Bank of NZ figures, with $10.3b worth of agriculture loans.Farmers – whether in dairy, horticulture or red meat – are enjoying better returns than in recent seasons.ASB’s general manager of rural, Aidan Gent, told BusinessDesk at Fieldays last week the bank had never before experienced suc...
NZ economy may have hit a brick wall in 2Q
Economy

NZ economy may have hit a brick wall in 2Q

Q1 looks okay but Q2 may be dire.

Rebecca Howard 11:45am
Markets

THL exec enlists private equity for takeover bid

In tandem with the offer, the consortium has amassed a 19.99% stake in THL.

Gregor Thompson 10:50am
THL exec enlists private equity for takeover bid
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 16

Can you beat the Quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 16

More Primary Sector

MyFarm's solar seduction
Primary Sector Analysis

MyFarm's solar seduction

What does an investor need to believe about this 10-12% p.a. offer?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Primary sector can help regulators avoid ‘dumb rules’
Primary Sector

Primary sector can help regulators avoid ‘dumb rules’

New technology will enable better data and lead to better regulations.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Bremworth wins $2m Kāinga Ora wool carpet contract
Primary Sector

Bremworth wins $2m Kāinga Ora wool carpet contract

The NZX-listed carpet market says the contract is of huge strategic value.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2025
October rush for on-farm forest plantings
Primary Sector

October rush for on-farm forest plantings

Farmers will still be able to carbon-farm their own land.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jun 2025