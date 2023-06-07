Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Controversial plans for Canterbury feedlot scrapped -'for the interim', owner says

Controversial plans for Canterbury feedlot scrapped -'for the interim', owner says
There were some fears for the quality of water in Lake Ellesmere. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Plans to build a controversial feedlot able to hold more than 2,000 cattle in rural Canterbury have been scrapped. However, it is only "for the interim", its owner says.Last year, Wongan Hills Limited (WHL) – a farming operation owned by Brent Thomas – lodged consents for land use and discharge of odour to air, to build and operate four composting barns, otherwise known as feedlots, in Kaituna Valley on Banks Peninsula near Te Waihora Lake Ellesmere.The WHL operation sits on 4,106 hectares of land with 3,532ha in productiv...
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
Markets

Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision

The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
Property Exclusive

Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act

Part two in the series about a missing man suspected of fraud: Investors take action. 

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 10:00am
Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act
Infrastructure

City deals and National's infrastructure agency

National is promising city deals and a dedicated national infrastructure agency.

Oliver Lewis 9:49am
City deals and National's infrastructure agency

More Primary Sector

Hipkins still pushing for agri emissions industry accord
Primary Sector

Hipkins still pushing for agri emissions industry accord

There are no plans to change the 2025 backstop of bringing agriculture into the ETS.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Commodity export prices steady
Primary Sector

Commodity export prices steady

The ANZ World Commodity Price Index gained 0.3% in May. Dairy prices lifted, but prices for meat, export logs and aluminium fell.In local currency terms, the index gained 0.7% month-on-month, supported by a 0.4% easing of the New Zealand dollar against the US dollar.On an annual...

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jun 2023
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Jun 2023