Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Crying over spilt milk: Synlait shares continue to tumble

Crying over spilt milk: Synlait shares continue to tumble
(Image: Unsplash)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
Synlait Milk’s share price plummeted by 46 cents, or 21.5%, by early afternoon in response to the company slashing its full-year net profit guidance to a possible loss and cutting its forecast milk price by 20 cents.It now expects to report anywhere from a net loss of $5 million to a net profit of $5m for the year ended July 31.The dairy company previously told the market in late March net profit after tax was going to be in the range of $15m to $25m.“Crying over spilt milk is quite accurate,” Hamilton Hindin Greene’s Gr...
NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade
Markets Market close

NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and stayed low for the rest of the day.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Climate change

Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice

The CCC made 19 recommendations to the government in its draft advice on the second emissions reduction plan for 2026 to 2030.

Ian Llewellyn 6:00pm
Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice
Primary Sector

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:45pm
Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

More Primary Sector

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told
Primary Sector

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:45pm
Talley’s scoops up Kono mussels
Primary Sector

Talley’s scoops up Kono mussels

Talley's will keep the majority of staff. 

Staff reporters 5:08pm
A2 Milk sticks to guidance, surprised by Synlait
Primary Sector

A2 Milk sticks to guidance, surprised by Synlait

A2 Milk expects revenue growth to be at the low end of its previous expectations.

Rebecca Howard 1:15pm
Westland Milk Products to build $70m new lactoferrin plant
Finance

Westland Milk Products to build $70m new lactoferrin plant

Construction is planned to begin in the first half of next year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am