Dairy outlook 2023: stand by for volatility to continue

Fonterra has lowered the top end of its milk-price forecast. (Image: NZME)

Dairy prices have already come off the boil and ongoing volatility will be the name of the game in 2023 as China opens but inflation runs rampant across the globe. Global market volatility – and weaker Chinese demand – already saw Fonterra lower the top end of its forecast farmgate milk price range in December. It is now forecasting $8.50 to $9.50 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) for the 2022-23 season versus an earlier view of $8.50 to $10. Synlait milk also lowered its forecast to $9/kgMS from $9.50 on weaker wo...