Primary Sector

Dairy trade auction has big gain for fourth time in a row

Fonterra’s farmgate milk price is under pressure. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
Upward pressure has gone on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price after this morning’s Global Dairy Trade auction registered a big gain for the fourth time in a row.There were big price rises in the key products, with whole milk powder firming 4.2% to US$3059/tonne, skim milk powder gaining 4.3% to US$2659/tonne, and anhydrous milk fat jumping by 7.1% to US$5310/tonne.Prices overall were up by 4.3%, despite China – usually the biggest buyer of NZ milk products – not stepping up to a large degree.Fonterra last week raised its 20...
NZ market flattens as investors mull on data
Markets Market close

NZ market flattens as investors mull on data

The local market ended the day flat.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Law & Regulation

Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k

The society wanted a six-to-nine month suspension.

Riley Kennedy 5:33pm
Law & Regulation

Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans

The high court case hinges on who controlled Podular when its sale collapsed.

Greg Hurrell 3:30pm
