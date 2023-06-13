Menu
Dragging the gumboot: farmers win again on climate measures

Christopher Luxon woos a vital constituent earlier this week. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
If Christopher Luxon becomes prime minister this year, he has a reasonable chance of still being in the job in 2030.So, he might still be prime minister when the deadline rolls around on the five-year delay he has just announced for an answer to the endlessly vexed problem of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions pricing.However, if the past is guide, his third-term National party-led administration will be approaching the habitual popularity fade and be fighting hard for rural and regional votes.On this scenario, the New Zealand farming l...
Net migration eases off in April
Economy

Net migration eases off in April

More New Zealanders are leaving, but the departures are outweighed by new arrivals.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Bloomberg

Apple share record another sign of big tech’s dominance

Investors have been optimistic about the company’s expansion plans.

Bloomberg 11:35am
Sport

Women football players to receive record prizemoney in World Cup

Under the new rules, players will receive up to 60% of their country’s prizemoney

Trevor McKewen 9:40am
ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal
Primary Sector

The regulator has to work out whether the deal is fishy.

Staff reporters 10:25am
Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National
Primary Sector

The party would set up an independent board to set the emissions price.

Riley Kennedy 12 Jun 2023
Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year
Finance

The company is owned by the global Danone Group.

Riley Kennedy 12 Jun 2023
Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics
Primary Sector

Are the wheels falling off He Waka Eke Noa? 

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 12 Jun 2023