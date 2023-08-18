Menu
Farmers up in arms about government's 'tone deaf' plan

The government has announced its emissions reduction plan for agriculture. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
The government’s long-awaited emissions reduction plan for agriculture has not been well received by the primary sector.Earlier today, agriculture minister Damien O’Connor announced farmers will have to start reporting their farm-level emissions towards the end of next year, with pricing now pushed back to the final three months of 2025. The government will also move to delay the agriculture sector automatically joining the emissions trading scheme (ETS).Federated Farmers said the plan is “tone deaf,” whil...
Wary investors cast gloom over the NZ sharemarket
Wary investors cast gloom over the NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,611.19, down 40.39 points or 0.35%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Spark looks to fixed wireless to increase margin

The telco believes fixed wireless will suit many of its customers' needs.

Ben Moore 5:50pm
Investors in DotCom’s failed crypto platform face a $21m wipeout

Creditors are owed $1.2 million.

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan
Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan

Pricing will start in the later part of 2025.

Riley Kennedy 1:00pm
Fonterra cuts payout forecast for the second time this month
Fonterra cuts payout forecast for the second time this month

The mid-point is now $6.75 per kilogram of milk solids.

Rebecca Howard 9:10am
Will Australia's red wine hangover be a headache for NZ?
Will Australia's red wine hangover be a headache for NZ?

Australia's two billion litre wine lake was largely brought on by Chinese tariffs.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit
Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit

It recorded a net profit of $50.9m for the year.

Riley Kennedy 17 Aug 2023