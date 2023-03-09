Menu
Fire-hit Mainland Poultry fails to file accounts

Denise McNabb
Thu, 09 Mar 2023
The poultry company hit by a fire that killed 50,000 hens is now facing action after failing to file its accounts to the Companies Office. Mainland Poultry is New Zealand’s biggest egg producer but as its 2023 March financial year looms, its reporting entity, Indus Valley Limited, has yet to file 2022 accounts in spite of three reminders from the Companies Office. The first two were courtesy reminders on March 31 and Aug 1 last year but the third reminder on Sept 1 alerted Indus Valley to overdue accounts because they were requi...
March rate hike size not yet decided

The Fed chair cites upcoming payroll and inflation reports.

Bloomberg 10:46am
Fifa to dump Saudi sponsorship of NZ World Cup

NZ and Australia objected to the ‘Visit Saudi’ deal for the women's event.

Trevor McKewen 10:37am
EA makes decision on winter electricity shortfalls

A concern is that on a cold night there would not be enough time for Genesis to bring Huntly online.

Ian Llewellyn 9:40am

