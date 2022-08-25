See full details
Primary Sector

Fonterra progresses work with non-cow proteins

Victoria Young
Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Fonterra progresses work with non-cow proteins
Fonterra is working on a process of programming molecules to make dairy proteins without cows. (Image: Fonterra)
Victoria Young
Thu, 25 Aug 2022
Dairy giant Fonterra said it has created a startup with a Dutch multinational to work on commercialising non-cow dairy proteins.Fonterra has had a partnership with Royal DSM since 2019, which has so far created intellectual property in the field of precision fermentation. Precision fermentation involves programming molecules to make dairy proteins without cows.Estimates from US protein company Perfect Day suggest milk made this way is 91% to 97% lower in greenhouse gas emissions and demands 29% to 60% less energy.Intellectual propertyThe c...

