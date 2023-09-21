Menu
Fonterra reports massive jump in FY net profit

Rebecca Howard
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Dairy co-operative Fonterra reported a massive jump in full-year net profit on the back of favourable margins.Net profit was $1.57 billion in the year to July 31, versus $583 million in the prior year. Reported earnings per share were 95 cents, up from 36 cents a year earlier.Excluding the net gain from divestments of $248m, normalised profit after tax was $1.3b, up $738m compared to the same time last year. Total group revenue from continuing operations was $24.5b, up from $21.9b a year earlier.“There were a number of key drivers th...
Recession no more: GDP bounces
Economy

Revisions cast doubt on whether there was a recession at all.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Economy

Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves

Higher dairy, forestry and meat exports helped drive growth.

Staff reporters 11:16am
Bloomberg

Joyce may lose $9.3m of payout after abrupt Qantas exit

The ex-CEO stepped down early after a string of controversies.

Bloomberg 11:00am
