Primary Sector

Fonterra's FY result looking good

Rebecca Howard
Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Fonterra expects earnings at top end of guidance (Image: Fonterra)
Dairy co-op Fonterra’s upcoming annual results announcement is looking positive.“Our co-op has made good progress against our strategy over the past 12 months, and we look forward to updating our stakeholders when we release our results in September,” said chief executive Miles Hurrell.“Looking ahead, we see a positive outlook for dairy. We continue to see favourable supply and demand dynamics and remain well-positioned to keep delivering against our strategy,” he said.While global milk prices have eased supply rem...

