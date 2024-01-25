Menu
Primary Sector

Fonterra's new boiler to cut Edendale site emissions by one-fifth

Fonterra is swapping a coal boiler for an electrode one at its Edendale facility in Southland. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
Fonterra is preparing to install a 20-megawatt electrode boiler at its Edendale site in Southland that will reduce emissions at the facility by around 20% annually.The $36 million investment is part of Fonterra's $790m plan announced last July to cut coal use in its dairy factories, with the latter sum including $90m from the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) Fund. The new government has signalled it doesn’t support GIDI, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).Fonterra sa...
