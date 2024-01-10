Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra's Peter McBride appointed chair of Sydney Markets

Fonterra's Peter McBride appointed chair of Sydney Markets
Peter McBride. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 10 Jan 2024
Fonterra chair Peter McBride has been appointed chair of an Australian farmers market operator.Sydney Markets owns and operates multiple markets across the New South Wales city, including Paddy’s Markets at Haymarket and Flemington.McBride is chair of Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, having also chaired Kiwifruit marketer Zespri.He takes over the chairmanship of Sydney Markets from John Pearson, who was in the role for nearly 20 years.Outside of Fonterra, McBride is also chief executive of Trinity Lands and a membe...
EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped
Economy

EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped

Commercial vehicle sales 'significantly impacted' as ute buyers hold off.

Brent Melville 3:47pm
Opinion

Ben Moore: Microsoft’s new Copilot key echoes antitrust controversies

The move may raise eyebrows amid a flurry of big tech antitrust lawsuits.

Ben Moore 1:10pm
Microsoft’s new Copilot key echoes antitrust controversies
Technology

OpenAI to launch online store for custom versions of ChatGPT next week

With this option, users can quickly create chatbots.

Bloomberg 11:30am
OpenAI to launch online store for custom versions of ChatGPT next week

More Primary Sector

Act seeks total GMO law rewrite
Primary Sector

Act seeks total GMO law rewrite

Fears about Frankenfood seem to have faded. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Synlait goes forwards and backwards on sustainability
Primary Sector

Synlait goes forwards and backwards on sustainability

The dairy company aims to one day have a 'net positive' environmental impact.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Icebreaker weathers parent’s cyber attack
Primary Sector

Icebreaker weathers parent’s cyber attack

US-based VF Corp, owner also of the Vans and Dickies brand, was attacked before Christmas.

Paul McBeth 09 Jan 2024
UPDATED: Biggest NZ gold find in 40 years
Primary Sector

UPDATED: Biggest NZ gold find in 40 years

Is Santana's Central Otago "Rise and Shine" prospect a Macraes-beater?

Pattrick Smellie 09 Jan 2024