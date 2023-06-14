Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Hipkins: He Waka Eke Noa solution 'very close'

Hipkins: He Waka Eke Noa solution 'very close'
Prime minister Chris Hipkins at Fieldays this morning. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins said a solution is "very close" to the embattled primary sector-led emissions pricing partnership.He has also said he doesn’t support a blanket tax on fertiliser – something his ministers appeared to be working on.He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN) – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership, an alliance between the government, the primary sector and Māori – was formed in 2019 to develop recommendations on an alternative pricing system for agricultural emissions. If an alternative isn'...
Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ
Economy

Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ

A new report says corporate profits in NZ are actually lower than they were before covid.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:32am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:32am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Media

Radio NZ appoints panel to investigate news edits

So far, 22 articles have been uncovered with edits or introduced content.

Daniel Dunkley 9:40am
Radio NZ appoints panel to investigate news edits

More Primary Sector

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils
Primary Sector

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Kermadec marine sanctuary proposal rejected by iwi
Primary Sector

Kermadec marine sanctuary proposal rejected by iwi

Environment minister David Parker said it was “very disappointing” that iwi organisations had decided to oppose a proposal to turn the stalled Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary into a reality.Former prime minister John Key announced what would be New Zealand’s largest marine sanctuary in...

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023
Farmers win again on climate measures
Primary Sector

Pattrick Smellie: Farmers win again on climate measures

The farm lobby is delighted by National's delay to agricultural emissions policy.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jun 2023
ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal
Primary Sector

ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal

The regulator has to work out whether the deal is fishy.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023