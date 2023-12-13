Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Industry hopes live exports will be sailing by August 2024

Industry hopes live exports will be sailing by August 2024
Dairy cattle were the bulk of live exports by sea. (Image: LIC)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
Live animal export was a $500 million industry.Then the previous Labour government banned it by sea over animal welfare and trade reputation concerns.Now, the new coalition government is starting work to reverse the ban less than a year after it came into force.And the industry is hoping to see it back on the shipping schedules and “open for business” by August 2024.But, Labour says it will likely ban it again when it returns to power in the future.Banning itMost of the live exports by sea were dairy cattle to China, previously a wa...
The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service
Finance

David Chaplin: The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service

David Chaplin describes the impotence of watching himself be scammed.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Markets

Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon

Long suffering shareholders may at least get their money back. 

Paul McBeth and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon
Finance

Latitude cyberattack sharpens focus for non-banks

Sector’s profitability squeezed by tighter monetary policy but total assets still grow.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Latitude cyberattack sharpens focus for non-banks

More Primary Sector

Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook
Finance

Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook

Scales has had a tough year but there are signs of new growth. 

Riley Kennedy 11 Dec 2023
Fonterra fattens margins when its farmers are getting squeezed
Finance

Fonterra fattens margins when its farmers are getting squeezed

The co-op released its quarter one results on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 08 Dec 2023
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 07 Dec 2023
Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers
Primary Sector

Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers

Fonterra is due to present its 1Q result. 

Rebecca Howard 07 Dec 2023