See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Primary Sector

King Salmon to close three farms in Pelorus Sound

Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 28 Jun 2022

King Salmon to close three farms in Pelorus Sound
King Salmon's future hinges on permission to farm fish in the cooler waters of Cook Strait. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 28 Jun 2022
RELATED
High summer water temperatures are forcing New King Salmon to close three of its four fish farms in Pelorus Sound, although it hopes to reopen them as hatcheries in the future for a planned cooler water farm in Cook Strait.At its annual meeting in Picton, chaired by independent director Paul Steere in the absence of chair John Ryder, the company acknowledged its “bitter disappointment” at losing a quarter of last year's harvest because of a longer, hotter sequence of sea temperatures than expected.Warming sea temperatures in Pel...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Charities FREE
Supreme court rules Family First isn't a charity
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 28 Jun 2022

The conservative lobby has been battling for its charitable status to be restored for almost a decade.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 28, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 28 Jun 2022

Don't forget to give our daily quiz a go. Good luck!

Infrastructure
Kāinga Ora presses pause on recruitment
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 28 Jun 2022

Kāinga Ora needs to run a fiscal resilience lens over its recruitment plans, a leaked memo says.

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.