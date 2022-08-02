See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Primary Sector

MPI boss Ray Smith: preparing for 'scary' foot-and-mouth disease incursion

Oliver Lewis
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

MPI boss Ray Smith: preparing for 'scary' foot-and-mouth disease incursion
Ministry for Primary Industries director-general Ray Smith. (Duncan Brown/NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 02 Aug 2022
RELATED
Foot-and-mouth disease getting into New Zealand would be a "scary" and “gigantic thing”, the head of the Ministry for Primary Industry (MPI) says.The director general of MPI, Ray Smith, made the comment during a panel session at the China Business Summit in Auckland on Monday, pre-empting a question from NZ Inc managing director Fran O’Sullivan in his eagerness to address the topic.The highly contagious viral disease, which affects livestock like cattle, sheep and goats, was detected in Indonesia earlier this year, h...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
Fonterra doesn't expect to grow export share to China
Rebecca Howard & Oli Lewis | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Fonterra continues to see firm demand from China in the medium to long term.

Finance
Profits up at Fisher Funds, dividend pot hits $85m
Victoria Young | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

The company poised to buy KiwiWealth has stellar year.

Law & Regulation
Ousted director sells shares after long-running legal battle
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Nearly four years after being removed from two Christchurch companies, a former director is not giving up his legal battle, despite complying with a court order to sell his shares last week.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.