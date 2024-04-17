Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

New Zealand vigilant as US dairy herds catch bird flu

New Zealand vigilant as US dairy herds catch bird flu
NZ has never had a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 17 Apr 2024
New Zealand officials are closely monitoring overseas developments after bird flu has spread to two dozen US dairy herds across eight states. One human is reportedly infected. Tests so far indicate the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAI) detected is the H5N1 strain.It is the first time the virus has been found in cows and marks the first instance of cow-to-human spread of bird flu, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. NZ has never had a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza and “we have sy...
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, April 17
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, April 17

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

RBNZ opens consultation on central bank digital currency

Protecting monetary sovereignty is a key factor.

Rebecca Howard 6:00am
RBNZ opens consultation on central bank digital currency
Primary Sector

Warning to NZ primary sector: avoid 'commoditised B2B'

Speaking at an event about food and fibre, the former Unilever CEO did not mince words.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Warning to NZ primary sector: avoid 'commoditised B2B'

More Primary Sector

Warning to NZ primary sector: avoid 'commoditised B2B'
Primary Sector

Warning to NZ primary sector: avoid 'commoditised B2B'

Speaking at an event about food and fibre, the former Unilever CEO did not mince words.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Coal mine consent restrictions to ease
Primary Sector

Coal mine consent restrictions to ease

Coal mine resource consents will be treated like any extractive mining application.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Apr 2024
The high cost of food and fibre caution
Primary Sector

The high cost of food and fibre caution

Report say food & fibre sector holds good potential for NZ to grow its export footprint.

Dileepa Fonseka 16 Apr 2024
Fonterra closing plants in Waitoa and Te Rapa
Primary Sector

Fonterra closing plants in Waitoa and Te Rapa

Four plants at two factories are no longer efficient.

Staff reporters 15 Apr 2024