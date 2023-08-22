Menu
NZ Inc makes big push in India as business delegation and trade minister head to New Delhi

Damien O'Connor will head to India next week in tandem with an INZBC visit. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
New Zealand will send one of the largest business delegations it has ever sent to India next week. It will do so against the backdrop of a stuttering Chinese economy, plunging farmgate milk price and concerns over the current account deficit while the clock ticks down to a general election date less than two months away.  The backdrop on the Indian end is a nation embracing a series of trade deals, including with the UK, US, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada and the European Union, after a history of shirking them – includ...
More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills
Energy

One in four small businesses says power bills put them under financial pressure.

Ian Llewellyn 3:05pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Finance

BNZ wasn't 'willing' to continue supporting Wishbone's funding

Liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 8:05am
More Primary Sector

A2 Milk disappoints but Bortolussi talks up China opportunity
Primary Sector

The stock fell 12% to $4.70.

Rebecca Howard 21 Aug 2023
Infant formula export volume halves in July
Primary Sector

Imports from Korea have been quietly increasing.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Elders keeps creeping on Wrightsons
Primary Sector

PGG Wrightson shares have slipped 6.3% since it reported earnings last week.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Just how big a problem is China’s slowdown?
Primary Sector

Just under 30% of what NZ exports goes to China. 

Rebecca Howard & Riley Kennedy 21 Aug 2023