'Quick fix' carbon forests don't need long-term rules, says forestry industry

FOA president Grant Dodson says there are “major differences” between commercial and carbon forestry agendas. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Brent Melville

Rules around managing commercial plantations and carbon forests can’t be a ‘one size fits all’ approach, forestry owners say.At issue for the sector, New Zealand’s third-largest primary export earner after sheep and beef, are plans to adopt the same environmental standard blueprint for carbon forests as applies to the 1.7 million-hectare plantation estate.City Forests chief executive and president of the Forest Owners Association (FAA) Grant Dodson said because growing trees for carbon didn’t currently have its own...