Primary Sector

Santa delivers festive boost for dairy farmers

The Global Dairy Trade auction saw improved demand from China for NZ dairy products and solid support from Southeast Asian buyers. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 21 Dec 2023
Global dairy prices have received a final boost for the year, providing much-needed cheer for farmers going into the festive season.Prices at Wednesday’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction – the last for the calendar year – rose 2.3% across the board.But, most importantly, whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence on the farmgate milk price and makes up roughly half the auction by volume – increased 2.9% to US$3,207 (NZ$5,113) a tonne.Skim milk powder – the second biggest influence – declined 1....
