Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Both Scales Corp and Seeka are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses after an already challenging financial year for horticulture.Seeka said its net profit after tax was $6.5 million in the year to Dec 31, down 56% on the year. Higher labour costs and lower yields impacted margins.  "Seeka and its supplying growers experienced a very difficult year with covid-19, extreme labour shortages, shipping disruptions, lower kiwifruit yields and poor fruit quality all impacting returns," Seeka's chief exe...
Transport

Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Investment house Jarden has pegged the airport's target price well below the current trading price.

Brent Melville 1:51pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr: Cutting OCR in light of cyclone 'makes no sense'

Adrian Orr appeared before the finance select committee after yesterday's OCR hike.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
Travel

Turnaround for Air NZ after strong demand

 Business travellers and overseas tourists are back, says the airline.

Staff reporters 10:25am

News in Brief

Comvita making a beeline toward growth with record results

Comvita posted record half-year results for revenue, Ebitda and profit, despite supply chain and lockdown challenges.

Staff reporters 10:17am
Primary Sector

NZ mines help OceanaGold surpass $1.5b in sales

The country's biggest gold miner has achieved record annual revenues.

Brent Melville 22 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

$25m available to help farmers and growers clean up

The government has announced how it will allocate initial emergency funding to assist farmers and growers hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.It&#39;s setting aside $25 million out of the $50m support package announced earlier this week.This includes:  Grants for growers of $2,000 per hecta...

Staff reporters 22 Feb 2023
Finance

Revenue rises, profit slips in PGG Wrightson's first half

The company reported a net profit of $21.2m for the six-month period to Dec 31.

Riley Kennedy 21 Feb 2023