Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban
Battery hen farming is now prohibited in New Zealand. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
An egg wholesaler who has gone bust owing creditors nearly $750,000 blames New Zealand’s recent ban on battery-farm hens.The ban was put in place at the start of this year and caused a shortage of eggs on supermarket shelves.In 2012, then Primary Industries Minister David Carter, under the National-led government, released a Code of Welfare that put in place a process for phasing out caged-egg production. From Dec 7 of that year, no new battery cages could be installed. At the time, 80% of the country’s...
