Primary Sector

Silver Fern Farms’ CEO steps down, says it's time to 'pass on the baton'

Simon Limmer says he's passionate about Silver Fern Farms and the industry. (Image: Supplied)
Silver Fern Farms has announced its chief executive, Simon Limmer, will be stepping down after five-and-a-half years in the role, with an expected departure date of early 2024.In a statement, the New Zealand meat processor said Limmer would stay on in his role during the transition to a new CEO and would then remain involved with the company in a strategic role.  Co-chair Rob Hewett said he had “regretfully” accepted Limmer’s resignation and added that Limmer was leaving the business with a clear direction and i...
Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?
Policy

Jem Traylen: Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?

With the vacancy looming, is it time for the business leader to take the reins?

Jem Traylen 12:25pm
Primary Sector

NZ joint venture invests $4.1m in US startup to reduce farm methane

AgriZeroNZ is searching the world for solutions to reduce emissions on NZ farms.

Staff reporters 11:44am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 08, 2023