Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Synlait disputes a2 Milk's right to cancel exclusivity as share price slumps

Synlait disputes a2 Milk's right to cancel exclusivity as share price slumps
Synlait says no impact expected to FY24 result. (Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
Synlait Milk shares fell 6.25% in the wake of news that a2 Milk plans to cancel its exclusive supply agreement with the milk processor.  The shares traded at a record low of $1.20 after a trading halt was lifted on Monday afternoon. Synlait said it disputes that a2 Milk has the right to cancel the exclusivity arrangements.Synlait shares had been on a trading halt since this morning when a2 Milk said it had given notice it would cancel the “exclusive manufacturing and supply rights enjoyed by Synlait” for stages 1 to 3 of a...
NZ market edges up while shares in Synlait Milk drop almost 10%
Markets Market close

NZ market edges up while shares in Synlait Milk drop almost 10%

Synlait's shares fell 9.4% by the end of the day.

Staff reporters 5:59pm
Markets

SkyCity-Macquarie parking court case kicks off

The dispute has seen SkyCity pay a Macquarie subsidiary millions already. 

Victoria Young 12:30pm
SkyCity-Macquarie parking court case kicks off
Economy

PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'

Negative business sentiment dominated by election, adverse economy.

Staff reporters 11:18am
PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'

More Primary Sector

A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement
Primary Sector

A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement

The move could see A2 shift some production to Mataura Valley Milk.

Staff reporters 10:07am
Brown: opportunities aplenty in India
Primary Sector

Brown: opportunities aplenty in India

Wayne Brown has returned from India wanting to wake up local businesses to its potential.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Chinese-owned BX Foods fails to file accounts on time
Finance

Chinese-owned BX Foods fails to file accounts on time

The most recent accounts available are for the 12 months to Dec 21.

Riley Kennedy 15 Sep 2023
More workers promised under Nat’s primary sector policy
Primary Sector

More workers promised under Nat’s primary sector policy

A National government would double the number of seasonal workers.

Staff reporters 14 Sep 2023