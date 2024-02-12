Menu
Synlait forecasts $17m-$21m first half loss

Synlait's annus horribilis continues.
Staff reporters
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
Debt-laden Synlait Milk said it expects to report a first-half loss of $17-to-$21 million in March, driven by increased financing and operating costs.Reduced ingredient and advanced nutrition margins would also contribute to the shortfall, it said.Synlait’s first half 2023 profit was $4.8m.The annual result for 2024 was also likely to be flat or down on 2023′s, the company said.The milk processor, which counts infant formula marketer a2 Milk as its biggest customer, has a $130m debt repayment due on March 28.The half-year loss range...
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Markets

Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
Fonterra raises 2024 milk price forecast
Primary Sector

CEO Hurrell says Fonterra is well-placed to weather geopolitical uncertainty

Gregor Thompson 9:35am
We’re not eating enough bacon, and that’s a problem for the economy
Primary Sector

The American pork industry makes more ham sausage, and bacon than anybody wants to eat.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings
Primary Sector

Shipping line looking to trim costs in light of global challenges.

Brent Melville 09 Feb 2024
Plant and Food's $4m war chest for biocontrol research
Primary Sector

The CRI's novel approaches include bat noises and fake redback spider scents.

Greg Hurrell 09 Feb 2024