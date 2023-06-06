Menu
Synlait Milk shares jump nearly 16% after China re-registration

The bond yield also eased. (Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Synlait Milk shares jumped nearly 16% and the bond yield eased after news it can keep manufacturing A2 Milk infant formula destined for the world’s most populous nation.“It shores up a lot of forward revenue, and adds a lot of certainty to that revenue too,” said HighGround Dairy's global dairy consultant, Stuart Davison.The shares last traded at $1.80, up 12.5%. It touched a high of $1.85 earlier in the session. A2 Milk’s shares also benefited, last up 8.5% at $6.23.Meanwhile, Synlait’s $180 million five-year...
Big news drive big moves on sharemarket
Big news drive big moves on sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,864.12 down 16.77 points or 0.14%

Graham Skellern 06 Jun 2023
Michael Wood stood down as transport minister

Kieran McAnulty is acting minister, effective immediately.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Jun 2023
There are no plans to change the 2025 backstop of bringing agriculture into the ETS.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Commodity export prices steady

The ANZ World Commodity Price Index gained 0.3% in May. Dairy prices lifted, but prices for meat, export logs and aluminium fell.In local currency terms, the index gained 0.7% month-on-month, supported by a 0.4% easing of the New Zealand dollar against the US dollar.On an annual...

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Jun 2023
Synlait received some rare good news. 

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023