Primary Sector

Synlait shareholders raise questions over a2 fight

Synlait's business in China is closely intertwined with a2. (Image: NZME)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Synlait’s strained relationship with its biggest customer, a2, became the focus of shareholder questions at the company’s annual meeting on Friday, with management trying to allay shareholder concerns.In September, a2 told Synlait it was cancelling exclusive manufacturing and supply rights held by the dairy processor in respect of the infant milk formula it sold.Synlait disputes that the milk marketing firm has the right to cancel the arrangements, and the two are locked in an arbitration process, which Synlait chief executive Grant...
CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer
Law & Regulation

CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

Long-running legal battle comes to a hearing in Christchurch.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Primary Sector

NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks
Primary Sector

NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks

Agriculture is on the agenda in a major way for the first time.

Riley Kennedy and Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Farm retailers' profits hit as on-farm inflation bites
Finance

Farm retailers' profits hit as on-farm inflation bites

Co-operatives Farmlands and Ruralco report 'challenging' times.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart
Primary Sector

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

"At the end of a long day, I just want a beer," says Carlos Bagrie.

Brent Melville 03 Dec 2023
Log prices buoyed by Chinese demand
Primary Sector

Log prices buoyed by Chinese demand

Prices also supported by the exchange rate and declining shipping rates.

Staff reporters 01 Dec 2023