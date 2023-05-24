Menu
Two sheep health products banned due to animal welfare and trade risk

The sale of two Bionic products was prohibited due to concerns about the degree of parasite control. (Image: Unsplash)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 24 May 2023
A sheep health product previously recalled by multinational animal health company Boehringer Ingelheim has now been banned in New Zealand because of its potential risk to animal welfare and trade.Last year, NZ Food Safety (NZFS) was notified of an incident in which hogget were treated with Bionic Plus Hogget, a slow-release ruminal bolus. The product was found to be releasing its active ingredient slower than expected.It resulted in withholding periods being extended, meaning stock had to wait longer to be killed to ensure residues in food rema...
