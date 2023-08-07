Menu
Vangelis Vitalis: 'Golden weather' for NZ trade policy is over

Vangelis Vitalis speaks at the Red Meat Sector Conference. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
The “golden weather” for New Zealand’s trade policy is over, one of the country’s top negotiators says.While things are going to get harder, Vangelis Vitalis said he is optimistic NZ has the right strategy to “manage and mitigate the turbulence and challenges out there”.Vitalis, deputy secretary and chief negotiator at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, made the comments at the Red Meat Sector Conference in Auckland on Monday.He has been the chief negotiator on multiple free trade agreements, including th...
NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,934.24, down 8.96 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance

Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration

Administrators hope for better outcome than liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 6:25pm
Primary Sector

Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing

Bottom trawling is the industry's No 1 issue, but fixing it seems a tall order.

Jem Traylen 3:15pm
Primary Sector

Bottom trawling is the industry's No 1 issue, but fixing it seems a tall order.

Jem Traylen 3:15pm
Who wants to be Ag minister: Damien O'Connor v Todd McClay
Primary Sector

The pair debated at the Red Meat Sector Conference on Sunday evening.

Riley Kennedy 8:40am
Administrators recommend liquidation for Happy Valley
Finance

If two recent expressions of interest are viable, the vote may be adjourned.

Riley Kennedy 04 Aug 2023
Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price
Finance

The midpoint is now 12% lower.

Riley Kennedy 04 Aug 2023