Primary Sector
We’re not eating enough bacon, and that’s a problem for the economy

Mon, 12 Feb 2024
By Patrick ThomasFrom giant processors to the farmers who supply them, they are in a predicament largely of their own making. They made production so efficient that demand can’t keep up with supply. Their long-running advertising campaign touting pork as “the other white meat” was remarkably effective at reaching consumers – but wasn’t actually the best way to market the product, some in the industry now argue, because it drew a direct comparison with chicken, which is typically more affordable. And much...
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
Synlait forecasts $17m-$21m first half loss
Financing costs and lower margins are driving the revision.

Staff reporters 10:25am
Fonterra raises 2024 milk price forecast
CEO Hurrell says Fonterra is well-placed to weather geopolitical uncertainty

Gregor Thompson 9:35am
Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings
Shipping line looking to trim costs in light of global challenges.

Brent Melville 09 Feb 2024
Plant and Food's $4m war chest for biocontrol research
The CRI's novel approaches include bat noises and fake redback spider scents.

Greg Hurrell 09 Feb 2024